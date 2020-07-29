Richard Allan Murphy



Keyport - (September 26,1937-July 22, 2020) Richard Allan Murphy formerly of Keyport NJ, and Port Orange, FL. In the early morning hours of July 22, 2020 Richie peacefully entered into eternal rest. Reuniting with his beloved wife of 49 years Patricia and the many dearly departed. Richie was born to John and Mary Murphy on the 26th of September 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey.



Richie often reminisced about his youth and early adult life in Jersey City, Hoboken and NYC. He was extremely proud of his Irish and English heritage. He served in the United States Army and often joked about peeling potatoes in the mess hall. A few of his favorite pastimes were watching the Yankees, the Giants, reading, movies and music. He had a passion for cooking and began his career in the Catskills. Later he worked in retail but his fondest time was spent working at the Chowder Pot. He was a skilled conversationalist, and had a keen sense of humor which will surely be missed. During the many years Richie resided in Keyport he developed many friendships which he treasured.Throughout his life Richie often prayed to St. Jude. He also enjoyed watching Joel Olsteen with his wife Pat in their later years. In 2002, Richie and Pat retired to Port Orange, FL and were blessed with many years to relax and enjoy the sunshine, sand and ocean breeze.



Richard is survived by children John Murphy (Yvonne), Grace Foley, Steven Murphy(Amy) , Valerie Aumack (Harry), Sheila Oetting (John), Janice Murphy, Linda Sniegowski, Theresa Murphy and his sister Lynda Koopman. Grandchildren Sarah, John and Peter Murphy, Candice Foley, James Murphy, Cassandra, Harry and Victoria Aumack, Christopher and Caroline Oetting, and Ethan Murphy, many great grandchildren nieces, nephews and cousins.Who wish him peace and happiness in paradise. The Murphy family would like to thank the caregivers of Indigo Palms for all their care of Richie this past year. A celebration of Richie will be planned for later this year.









