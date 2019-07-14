|
|
Richard Alois Brugger, Sr.
Avon-by-the-Sea - A strong, kind and gentle man who taught by example, RICHARD ALOIS BRUGGER, SR., 89 years old, of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ passed away on July 3rd in Neptune City, NJ, after an extended illness. Devoted to the needs of his community, church and country, his blue eyes shined the brightest while making memories with his family.
The son of German immigrants, born in Queens, Richard was raised in Neptune City with his two brothers, Bernard and Fred. He graduated Manasquan High School in 1948, where he played football and basketball.
Richard married the love of his life, Mary Ann Staton in 1952, shortly after they met at the Spring Lake Canteen. Together, they raised three sons.
A devoted father and husband, Richard settled his family in Neptune and then in Westfield, NJ, where the family formed life-long friendships on Seneca and Coleman.
In 1949, Richard began his successful career in the furniture business. He worked for Clayton J. Newman in Belmar and Huffman-Koos in Rahway, NJ. He also served in the United States Naval Air Reserve Training Unit (1948-1957), flying blimps out of Lakehurst, NJ.
With a strong work ethic he passed down to his sons, Richard retired in 1992, relocating to Avon-by-the-Sea to be closer to the beach that he and his family so loved. He was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, Bradley Beach where he received love and support from the closely knit congregation and clergy. He also was an active fundraiser for the Avon First Aid.
Always mindful of the needs of others, Richard chose to dedicate his retirement years to the Bradley Food Pantry, serving as Director for 20 years (1994-2014). Also, in September 2001, he and his wife generously provided relief to the 9/11 first responders at St. Paul's Chapel in lower Manhattan.
Richard enjoyed golf, being Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, pizza on the porch, Bing's Deli, and traveling "across the pond" with his wife to visit Ireland and his family in Germany.
Richard is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ann (nee Staton) Brugger of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ; his three sons, Richard A. Brugger, Jr. (Jill) of Farmingdale, NJ; Steven B. Brugger (Judianne) of Manchester, MA; and Douglas S. Brugger of Belmar, NJ; grandchildren, Alexa Brugger of LA, CA; Erin Brugger-Whelan (Tommy) of Waltham, MA; Ryan and Jake Brugger of Manchester, MA; brother, Fred Brugger (Peg) of Blacksburg, VA; nephews and a niece. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Bernard and Maria Brugger; his brother, Bernard Brugger and wife, Audrey; nephew, David Brugger, and niece, Beth Brugger.
Richard will live on in the hearts of so many family members and friends. His legacy of strength and kindness lives on in his sons.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caring team of health care professionals at Coral Harbor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Neptune City, NJ, who cared for Richard in his final weeks; as well as DaVita Kidney Care of Wall, NJ.
Visitation with the family will be at St. James Episcopal Church in Bradley Beach on 7/27/19 from 11 - 11:45 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life service from 12 - 1:00 PM. In the spirit of helping others, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Avon First Aid or the Bradley Food Pantry. For more information contact the Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ or visit their website at www.ftl-funeralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019