|
|
Richard B Barr
Whiting - Richard B Barr 69 of Whiting died Thursday July 25, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in New Brunswick he resided in Lakewood for 22 years before moving to Manchester 15 years ago. He worked for Lyondell Bassell in Edison before retiring as a Black Seal Boiler Engineer. He served during Vietnam in the Navy from 1969-1971. He was a member of the Surf Corvette Club of Toms River, played drums with the band "The Upsetters in his younger days and jammed with The Edison Garage Band, enjoyed boating, talking and meeting with new people and of course spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Doreen (Clelland), mother, Geraldine Barr, son, Richard B Barr Jr, daughters, Michele Calandrillo & husband John and Donna Barr, 2 sisters, Barbara & husband Joseph Nagy and Linda & husband Jack Smithers and 5 grandchildren, Mia, Cameron, Bianca, Zack and Samantha. Visitation is Monday 4-8 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Services are Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 1 Union Street Suite 301 Trenton, NJ 08691. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefineralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019