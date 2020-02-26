|
Richard B. Connor
West Creek - Richard B. Connor, 84, of West Creek, NJ, passed away on February 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Cremation services will be private.
Richard was born in Jersey City on July 23, 1935 and grew up in Kearny, NJ. He had lived in Beachwood, NJ, for 34 years, Lakewood, NJ, for 15 years before moving to West Creek, NJ, for the past 1½ years.
He honorably served for 4 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed with Western Electric in Kearny, NJ, before working for Ciba-Geigy in Toms River, NJ for over 25 years. After retiring, he drove a school bus for Central Regional School District for over 15 years.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce V. Connor; his son Michael R. Connor and his wife Judy; and his grandsons Michael C. and Ryan R. Connor.
