Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Beth Abraham Cemetery
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Somer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard B. Somer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard B. Somer Obituary
Richard B. Somer

Barnegat - May 8, 2019. Husband of Carol Somer. Father of Mitchell (Patty) Somer, Jodi (Michael) Josephson and Robert (Athena Zuppa) Somer. Grandfather of Jonathan and Kayla Somer, Alexandra (Levi) Herman, Benjamin and Gabrielle Josephson and Anna, Leyna and Eli Somer. Brother of Arlene Freudenberger. Richie was born and raised in Bronx, NY and became famous locally for his candy store as King Of The Egg Cream. Graveside services are Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Beth Abraham Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now