|
|
Richard B. Somer
Barnegat - May 8, 2019. Husband of Carol Somer. Father of Mitchell (Patty) Somer, Jodi (Michael) Josephson and Robert (Athena Zuppa) Somer. Grandfather of Jonathan and Kayla Somer, Alexandra (Levi) Herman, Benjamin and Gabrielle Josephson and Anna, Leyna and Eli Somer. Brother of Arlene Freudenberger. Richie was born and raised in Bronx, NY and became famous locally for his candy store as King Of The Egg Cream. Graveside services are Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Beth Abraham Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019