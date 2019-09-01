|
|
Richard Becraft
Manahawkin - Richard A. "Rich" Becraft, 70, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 26th after a heroic yearlong battle with stomach cancer.
A celebration of life mass will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 5th at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ 08008.
Rich was a guy's guy. Meat and potatoes, the occasional beer (Black and Tan in the Winter and Corona no lime in the Summer), loved working on cars and in the yard. He grew up on Long Island and unfortunately for him was a dyed in the wool Mets, Jets, Knicks and Islanders fan. After high school Rich went to work for the US Post Office until, at the age 21, was drafted into the Army to serve in Vietnam. He served with distinction earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, the Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Army Overseas Service Bars and a Purple Heart.
Rich met his wife of almost 49 years, Connie, at a Dairy Queen in Hinesville, GA and after three dates they were married. Their daughter Shannon was born three years later while they were stationed overseas in Frankfurt Germany. After being honorably discharged from the Army they settled on Long Beach Island where Rich continued his career with the US Postal Service. He became heavily involved in the local community through volunteer work at the St. Francis Community Center and coaching his daughters' various sports teams. Rich was gracious and kind and will be missed deeply but held in our hearts always.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Brant Beach, NJ.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019