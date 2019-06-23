|
Richard Bowles
Neptune - Roger B. Bowles age 81 formerly of New York, New York, Asbury Park and Neptune, passed away on April 27, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Metuchen, NJ. Roger was born January 1, 1938 in Ashland Virginia to Agnes Jefferson. He attended Borden Manual School and graduated Neptune High School in 1956. Roger was part of the United States Army-Specialist 4th Class. Where he was honorable discharged. He went on to work in the food Service in NYC 42nd Street. Roger loved baseball and had dreams of playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers but his dreams where cut short when he revived his military intent letter. Unfortunately he heard back from the Dodgers while he was in basic training He also loved to bring up he went through boot camp with Elvis Presley.
Roger was pre-deceased by his mother Agnes Jefferson (August 13, 1998). He was survived by God-Brother Richard T. West of Trenton and friends Diane Renna of Kennilworth and Lacrasia Duchein of New York.
Military interment will be held June 28, 2019, 1:30pm at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown New Jersey.Brown's Funeral Home.
Family and friend s would like to thank the JFK Medical Center and Staff.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019