Richard Brian Jackson


1945 - 2019
Richard Brian Jackson Obituary
Richard Brian Jackson

Keyport - Richard Brian Jackson, age 74, of Keyport, NJ, departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Born in Long Branch, NJ on July 7, 1945, he attended the Keyport Public School system, graduating in 1963. He furthered his education at North Carolina A&T State University graduating in 1968. He also was a Commissioned U.S. Army Officer serving during Vietnam where he was a Bronze Star Recipient (1967 - 1969).

He was employed by Turner Construction Company (1969 - 1975) and then Pitcairn Properties, Inc. (1975 - 1985). Before his passing, he was the owner of Columbia Investment Builders, Inc. and Rumors Bar & Grill.

Brian leaves to cherish his memory, four sons, Ricky, Sean, Shane and Chad; two daughters-in-law, Karla and Adriana; and four grandchildren Sydney, Che', Rana and Nate.

"Life is for the living. Death is for the dead. Let life be like music, And death a note unsaid". Langston Hughes.

Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
