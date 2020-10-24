Richard Bruce Merker
Leonardo - Richard Bruce "Richie" Merker (age 79) of Leonardo, NJ and Hobe Sound, FL died at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ on October 14 after a protracted illness. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine "Cathie" Weiss Merker, his son Scott and daughter-in-law Michell of Highlands NJ, daughter Stacy, grandchilden Alexandra "Ally" and Andrew Koeppel of Leonardo NJ, the mother of his children, Roberta Barnhardt of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and brothers John of Atlantic Highlands NJ, Paul of Indianland, SC and Robert of Monroe, NC plus numerous nieces and nephews. Richie was predeceased by his parents Leslie Wilhelm and Olive (Welch) Merker, sisters Ruth Done and Shirley Caruso and brothers Leslie "Sparky", Donald and Kenneth.
Richard was born in Long Branch but spent most of his life within 5 miles of the family homestead in Leonardo, graduating from Middletown High School in 1959. He proudly served in the Air Force for four years from 1961 to 1964. For 41 years, Richie was a Union electrician out of Local 400 in Wall Township, retiring in May 2000.
Known for his quick smile and ready wit, Richie was a man of his word and honest to a fault. He had an inventive mind, was fond of solving puzzles and was always looking to get the best value for his money. He was an energetic dancer, an expert organizer and an ever-hopeful Mets fan. An ardent traveler, Richie completed his bucket-list goal of visiting the major National Parks. He loved being outdoors, whether hiking, kayaking, playing golf, walking on the beach or gardening. Since retirement, Richie committed over 1000 hours of volunteer work for the Monmouth County Park System. He was especially fond of Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown, where he was happiest when pulling invasive vines out of trees and bushes or serving as a Garden Ambassador to introduce newcomers to the history and attractions of the park.
For many years, Richie was also the acknowledged leader of the Monmouth Singles activity group, where he was known for facilitating the monthly meeting along with leading trips to the Cape May Zoo and to New York City to see Broadway shows. He met his wife Cathie through this group, and they maintained many dear friendships with the fellow participants.
Richard and Catherine maintained a residence in Hobe Sound, FL, being "snow birds" so that he could continue his outdoor lifestyle during the winter but also being "hurricane birds," returning to New Jersey in the summer.
Richie was a tenacious fighter with a strong heart, but the residual effects of the throat cancer he had 17 years ago finally caught up with him. He passed away peacefully with his wife at his side.
An outdoor Celebration of the Life of Richard Bruce Merker is planned for Saturday, November 14 at the Horticultural Center of Deep Cut Gardens from 2 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richie's memory can be made to Deep Cut Gardens through the Friends of the Parks, PO Box 686, Lincroft, NJ 07738-0686, friendsofmonmouthcountyparks.com
, or to the Cape May County Park & Zoo, 707 N Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 68210, capemaycountynj.gov/1008/parkzoo