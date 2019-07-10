|
|
Richard C. Boyle
Belmar - Richard C. Boyle 70, of Belmar, NJ died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Jersey City, NJ Richard lived in Rahway before moving to Belmar 14 years ago. Richard was an executive Banker with HSBC in New York City until his retirement. He served in the US Army as a Captain from 1970 until 1976 and was a Major in the Army Reserves. He was a parishioner of St. Rose Church in Belmar. Richard was a member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Belmar, NJ.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and two brothers. Surviving are his beloved wife of 49 years Mary C. Boyle, 3 children, Allison and Chris Lamura, Shannon and Steve Mogila, Richie and Kami Boyle, and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Rose Church, 603 7th Ave., Belmar. Military honors and luncheon will immediately follow mass. Committal will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019