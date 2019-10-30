|
|
Richard C. Hunter Jr.
Rumson - Richard C. Hunter Jr. (Rich) of Rumson, NJ passed away on Sunday, 10/27/2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, NJ after a tragic coronary event.
Born in Newark, NJ, Rich spent the majority of his life on the Jersey Shore living in Cliffwood Beach, Manchester (MTHS 1980), Pine Beach and most recently in Rumson with his love, Teresa Tyzbir.
Rich was a talented Master Carpenter. He loved working with his hands and helping to make dreams come true. He was recognized for the building of the 21st Century Monticello home in Colts Neck, NJ and had appeared on HGTV Homebuilders. After the devastation of Super Storm Sandy, and together with other craftsmen, Rich restored the United Methodist Church in Sea Bright, NJ to it's current beauty. Rich has also worked for other various builders of the Jersey Shore.
Rich loved golf, guitar, motorcycling, fishing, cooking, washing his van and vacuuming! He loved music, especially classic rock and the oldies.
Rich is survived by his Mother, Patricia Liegel of Port Monmouth, NJ and his Father, Richard C. Hunter, Sr. (Annie) of East Windsor, NJ. His God Father and Uncle, Frank (Sonny) Liegel of Cliffwood Beach, NJ and his siblings - sister Cynthia Deily and her husband Ron Deily Jr. of Union Beach, NJ and his brothers Michael Turner of Union Beach, NJ, Jamie Turner of Ocean Grove, NJ, Jason Novak of Birmingham, AL and his youngest brother Richard Hunter of Medford, OR and his wife Sweetmelody Queen; along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life and attend his funeral on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the United Methodist Church 1104 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760. Please join us at 1:30 with services beginning at 2 pm. A repass will follow at the church.
For those who desire, memorial contributions in memory of Rich may be made to the at www.donatenow.heart.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019