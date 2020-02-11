Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Johnson Obituary
Richard C. Johnson

Richard C. Johnson, 78, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, he resided in Hazlet, Holmdel and Matawan. He was a printer and a 53-year Life Member of the Hazlet Fire Company No. 1.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, Sven and Frances Johnson, and his brother Barrett. He is survived by his loving wife Rita Johnson and his cherished children: Carl and wife Ana; Christina Johnson Draganoff and husband Drago; Swen Erik; and Teri Radosevich and husband Brad. Richard also leaves eight adoring grandchildren: Reily, Trevor, Daniel, Grace, Julia, Ava, Evan and Richard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A fireman's service will be offered at the evening visitation. To leave a condolence, please visit dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -