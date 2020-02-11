|
Richard C. Johnson
Richard C. Johnson, 78, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, he resided in Hazlet, Holmdel and Matawan. He was a printer and a 53-year Life Member of the Hazlet Fire Company No. 1.
Richard is predeceased by his parents, Sven and Frances Johnson, and his brother Barrett. He is survived by his loving wife Rita Johnson and his cherished children: Carl and wife Ana; Christina Johnson Draganoff and husband Drago; Swen Erik; and Teri Radosevich and husband Brad. Richard also leaves eight adoring grandchildren: Reily, Trevor, Daniel, Grace, Julia, Ava, Evan and Richard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735. A fireman's service will be offered at the evening visitation. To leave a condolence, please visit dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020