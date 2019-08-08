|
Richard C. "Dick" Maloney
Avon by the Sea - Richard C. Maloney, "Dick", of Avon by the Sea, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. He was 81 years old.
He started his career as a New York City Police Officer, followed by teaching in
Howell Township. Together with his friend, Joe Finn, they operated the Avon Inn and then he owned Dick Maloney's Station House in Wall Township. Before retiring, he worked as a fraud investigator for Merrill Lynch in New York City.
Dick was a parishioner of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth's Church in Avon. He was a former member of the Avon Planning Board and a member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh In Belmar. Dick was born and raised in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. He summered in Avon and lived in Harrison before moving his family to Avon 51 years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew J. and Nora Walsh Maloney and his sister Dorothy Shannon. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Jones Maloney; his son Richard C. Maloney and his wife Carol of Avon, his son Andrew J. Maloney of New York City; his beloved grandchildren, Richard, Elizabeth and Julia Maloney of Avon; his siblings, Joan Owens, Andrew J. Maloney, Thomas Maloney, Betty Ann Zalepa and Pat Drogalis; and his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 9th from 4-8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10th at 9:15 AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth's Church, 424 Lincoln Ave, Avon. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Avon First Aid, PO Box 3, Avon NJ 07717.
For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit :
reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019