Richard C. Sommers
Reed Point MT/formally Oceanport - Richard C. Sommers, 79 of Reed Point MT, formally of Oceanport N.J Passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior peacefully on February 25th, 2019 due to medical complications, at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, MT comforted by his Son and Daughter- in -Law.
Richard was born on October 15th, 1939 in Long Branch N.J, the 3rd of 4 sons to Paul and Mary Gross Sommers. He grew up and attended school in Oceanport N.J, and graduated from Long Branch High School, he was a boy scout and earned his eagle scout honor. He Served in the New Jersey Coast Guard Reserve and was a member of the Oceanport Fire Department. He worked for his father's painting company "Paul Sommers and Sons." where he learned his lifetime trade. Richard was married to his neighborhood friend Carole Farley (Kehoe) in 1960; they had two children together David and Dawn, they divorced after 23 years together.
Richard had a taste for wide open spaces in 1983 he moved from NJ to Livingston, Montana, where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard never missed an opportunity to share his love and belief in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Richard wanted everyone he came in contact with to hear Gods promise. (For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.. John 3:16) He started his own painting company Rocky Mountain Coatings working commercial jobs tirelessly all over the state of Montana and Wyoming. Richard worked right up until July of 2018, that is when his medical condition forced his move to Helena, MT to be close to family.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Sommers and his brother Paul Sommers Jr. He is survived by his children David (Lisa) Sommers of Helena, MT; Dawn (John) Sommers of Oceanport, NJ. Brothers Clement (Lois) Sommers; Wayne (Zenja) Sommers; Grandchildren Blake, Cheyenne, Gabriel, Kendyll, Olivia and Nicholas; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019