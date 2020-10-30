Richard C. Urbealis, Sr.
Middletown - Richard C. Urbealis, Sr., 77, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Ralph and Dorothy (nee Hoffman) Urbealis. Richard worked as a Longshoreman for the ILA for 35 years. He was a an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and crabbing, going to the beach, and gardening. He also enjoyed Bocce and watching football, especially his NY Giants.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Frances (nee Cali); two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Kyle Ann Urbealis, Jr. and Marc and MaryJo Urbealis, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Laureen and Scott Millevoi; grandchildren: Derek, Conor, Justin, and Julia Urbealis; Marc Jr and Megan Urbealis; Dylan, Brendan, and Ryan Millevoi; brother, Michael Urbealis and his partner, Fran; sister-in-law, AnnMarie Urbealis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chris and JoAnn Mulvaney, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vincent and Gail Cali and sister-in-law, Tracy Cali; uncle, Jack Early; uncle and aunt, David and Denise Lyons; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bruce Urbealis, his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bill King, and his brother-in-law, Joseph R.Ca
li.
A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Richard's name to Mary Mother of God RC Church, New Monmouth, NJ.
Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.