1/1
Richard C. Urbealis Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Urbealis, Sr.

Middletown - Richard C. Urbealis, Sr., 77, of Middletown, NJ, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Ralph and Dorothy (nee Hoffman) Urbealis. Richard worked as a Longshoreman for the ILA for 35 years. He was a an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and crabbing, going to the beach, and gardening. He also enjoyed Bocce and watching football, especially his NY Giants.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Frances (nee Cali); two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Kyle Ann Urbealis, Jr. and Marc and MaryJo Urbealis, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Laureen and Scott Millevoi; grandchildren: Derek, Conor, Justin, and Julia Urbealis; Marc Jr and Megan Urbealis; Dylan, Brendan, and Ryan Millevoi; brother, Michael Urbealis and his partner, Fran; sister-in-law, AnnMarie Urbealis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chris and JoAnn Mulvaney, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vincent and Gail Cali and sister-in-law, Tracy Cali; uncle, Jack Early; uncle and aunt, David and Denise Lyons; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bruce Urbealis, his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bill King, and his brother-in-law, Joseph R.Cali.

A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., New Monmouth. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Richard's name to Mary Mother of God RC Church, New Monmouth, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Mary Mother of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved