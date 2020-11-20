Richard Carl Johnson
Richard Carl Johnson, age 48, passed away at his home in Westfield on November 17, 2020. He was born in New London, Connecticut to Robert and Constance Johnson. He married his friend and love, Melissa Kathleen Woodward, in April 2006.
Richard was a loving and ambitious man who was like a father to many and was looked up to by others. He worked as a podiatrist and helped many people. He enjoyed running, boats, and a good cigar. He was very handy and was known to help anyone that needed it.
Rich is survived by his wife, Melissa Johnson, daughter Kaela Mae and son Sean Michael; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Karol Johnson, his brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Linda Proffitt, and nephews Tyler and Colin Proffitt and niece, Dominique White, who all loved and cherished spending time with him.
Please join us in celebrating his life Sunday, November 22, 2020, between 1pm - 3pm at Firtion Adams Funeral Service, 76 Broad Street, Westfield, MA. For those that cannot attend, virtual attendance is possible through https://youtu.be/7Ff26gBDo4Q
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Education Fund for Kaela and Sean Johnson at Westfield Bank, 141 Elm Street, Westfield, MA 01085 or any local Westfield Bank branch. Donations can be made in person or mailed to the Westfield Bank address. www.firtionadams.com