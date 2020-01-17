Services
Richard Carunchio Sr. Obituary
Richard Carunchio, Sr.

Middletown - Richard "Dick" Carunchio, Sr., devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on January 13, 2020. He was born in Jersey City on May 4, 1943 and raised in Newark, NJ. He moved with his family to the Jersey Shore where he loved boating, fishing, and the beach. Dick loved playing and coaching basketball for 15 years. BYAA biddy ball. He also served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Dick was a proud member of the VFW Post 2179 in Port Monmouth. He worked for UPS and ran for office as a trustee in Teamsters Local 177 for 17 years.

He leaves his wife Kathy (née Vetrini) of 54 years, his two children, daughter, Christine Higgins and her husband Jimmy; Rich Jr., and his wife Christine. His four grandchildren who he adored, Kyle, Erin, Richie, III., and Clare. He will be greatly missed, go in peace we love you.

Dick also leaves his sister-in-law, Rita and John Kaiser, and brother-in-law, Joe and Nancy Vetrini. He has three sisters, Joy, June, and Nora, and 3 brothers, Frances, Robert and Thomas, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 9-11 am with a Funeral Ceremony at 10:30 am at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers please support the of NJ at . Thank you to all who took amazing care of Richard at Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown, NJ. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
