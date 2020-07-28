1/
Richard Castles
1944 - 2020
Richard Castles

Middletown - 75, of Middletown, NJ passed away July 26, 2020 at his home. Richard was born on December 12, 1944 in Newark, NJ. After graduating Middletown High School Richard entered the United States Army. Shortly after, he met his wife Catherine and settled in Middletown, NJ. Richard worked for JCPL for 42 years as a heavy equipment operator before he retired. He is survived by his wife and best friend Catherine of 52 years. He is also survived by his 3 children Michele, Richard Jr., and Lisa. Richard also leaves behind his grandchildren Nicholas and "sweetie pie" Gianna as well as his 3 great grandchildren Leila, Shane, and Logan. Also survived by his brother Charles and sister-in-law Sandy. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Pauline Castles. All that knew Rich, knew that he loved a cold Bud, hockey, football, and going to Monmouth Park. But above all, he loved nothing more then spending time with his wife, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all.

Due to Richard's wishes, he will be privately cremated and there will be a gathering at a future date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
