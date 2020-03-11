|
|
Richard D. Bogle
Little Egg Harbor - Richard D. Bogle, aged 83, passed away in his home in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey on January 19, 2020. He was born to James and Anna (Yackov) Bogle in Newark, New Jersey on August 8, 1936. After working both as a truck driver and as a custom frame maker for an art gallery, Richard spent 25 years as a dispatch operator for the Newark Fire Department. He married Frances Gianforte on May 17, 1958. They raised their two daughters, Therese and Elizabeth, in Barnegat, New Jersey and remained together until Frances' death in 2003. Richie enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader and amateur historian. He is survived by his daughters, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, his brother Jimmy, his sister Ann, and one great-grandchild. A mass will be held in his honor at St. Mary's Church in Barnegat on Friday, March 13th, at 10am.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020