Richard D. Horton
Manasquan - Richard David Horton, 66, passed away on February 8, 2019 in Brick. Born on July 10, 1952 in Neptune, to the late Ann and David Horton. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Sheeder. Rich is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Garrett Horton, his son, Ryan Horton (Ritma); daughter, Katie Killian; brother, John Horton; sister, Nancy DeGraw; and grandchild, Maxwell Killian. Rich loved taking his boat and wave runner out for adventures with his family and friends, playing pool with his son, spending time with his grandson Max, playing and taking rides in his corvette. Rich loved spending time with his friends and family, taking his wife to Atlantic City and we all know he loved to play number 36. Friends and family can pay their respects at the Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 17th, from 1-5 PM. at Winding River Village Clubhouse, 100 Skyline Dr, Brick, NJ, 08724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019