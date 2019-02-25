Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Richard D. Knabe Obituary
Richard D. Knabe

Waretown - Richard D. Knabe, 60, of Waretown passed February 24, 2019 at home. Born in Pt. Pleasant, NJ he was a skilled carpenter who loved fishing whenever possible. He also enjoyed tending to his garden and cooking. Surviving are his beloved wife, Mary Knabe; his loving son, Thomas Knabe; his mother, Joan Knabe; three siblings and their spouses, Doug and Glenda Knabe, Laurie and Richard Madeo, Patti and Pete Liguori; and his loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Knabe. Viewing Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 25, 2019
