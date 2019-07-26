|
Richard Day Taintor
Wanamassa - Richard Day Taintor was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on December 21, 1942. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960. He moved to Shore Acres (Brick Town, NJ) with his parents, Ray and Evelyn and brother's Ron (New Bern, NC) and Russ (deceased). He lived in Wanamassa (Ocean Twp.) for 25 years. He retired at the age of 54 from PSE&G Co. in Newark, NJ as an Electric Reliability Analyst after 36 ½ years of service. He and his current wife, Maggie (Dowd/Flanagan) moved to Florida. They resided in the Villages, Florida for the last 17 years where he enjoyed sex, golf, and classic cars. He has a daughter, Joy Wilt (Jupiter, FL), and a son, Glenn (Toms River, NJ) by his 1st wife Joyce (Carter); a daughter Allison Murray (Rockville, MD) by his 2nd wife, Madeline (Bebert/Hans - deceased). He has 2 step daughters Honey Hans (Texas) and Cathy (Flanagan/Carusi) - Howell, NJ; and 7 grandchildren: Ashley, Kristina, and Anthony Taintor; Corey and Cortney Wilt, and Steven and Chase Murray. He has two son-in-laws, Glenn Wilt and John Murray, and one daughter-in-law, Julia (Santoro) Taintor. Richard died on June 26, 2019 at 11:59pm, and he has been cremated. There will be a small private gathering for Richard in The Villages, at Tierra Del Sol Country Club on August 1, 2019, and a Mass on August 13, 2019 at 7:30am at the Church of Saint Denis, Manasquan, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019