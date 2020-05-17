Richard "Dick" Doughty



Dover,DE/formerly Middletown - Richard "Dick" Doughty passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, DE from Covid-19. He was 93. He was born on July 9, 1926, and raised in Fair Haven, New Jersey. His family (Doughty and Parker) were among the original settlers of Fair Haven and Little Silver dating back to the 1760s. He lived in the Applebrook section of Middletown, NJ for most of his life. He graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven High School and Rider College in 1951. During WWII he served as a gunner Mate 3rd class on Merchant Ships with convoys to Europe and the Mediterranean. He completed his Navy service in the Philippines. He had a 40-year career in retail management in national chain stores retiring in 1991.



He was a hard-working man who always had time for a smile. He will be remembered as a friendly, kind, loving, and easy-going man. He was a member of Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright, NJ for over 60 years. He spent every summer swimming and enjoying the ocean with his wife, family, and many friends. May he find peace after a long and happy life and find the perfect spot on the shores of heaven. He will be greatly missed.



He leaves behind his wife of 64 years Gloria (Hoffman). She now resides in Dover, DE. Surviving are his two daughters, Leslie Hensely (Evan) and Susan Murphy of Dover, Delaware. A son, Richard Doughty (Joan) of Eatontown, NJ. He also leaves 5 grandchildren: Evan, Dylan, Timothy, Trevor, and Elise.



Thanks to the staff at Westminster in Dover for their care in his last years.



Burial will be private at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. Arrangements are by Tolbert's Funeral Home of Dover, Delaware and Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, New Jersey.









