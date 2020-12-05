Richard Downey
Manalapan - Richard Daniel Downey, 76, of Manalapan, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. Richard was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Richard was employed by Verizon in New York City for 37 years before retiring in 2002. Richard was a member of the American Legion, Englishtown.
Richard is survived by his spouse Joan; daughters Tricia Higham (Doug) and Sharon Downey; sons Richard (Agnes), Sean, Brendan (Gini), Brian (Alyssa) Downey; sister Ann Marie Hannon; grandchildren Caitlin Higham, Zoe, Oliver and Maya Downey; and beloved dog Flash.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 10th. Interment will follow at Forest Green Cemetery, Marlboro. In keeping with CDC guidelines, mask and social distancing are required. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com