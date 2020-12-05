1/
Richard Downey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Downey

Manalapan - Richard Daniel Downey, 76, of Manalapan, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Raritan Bay Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. Richard was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Richard was employed by Verizon in New York City for 37 years before retiring in 2002. Richard was a member of the American Legion, Englishtown.

Richard is survived by his spouse Joan; daughters Tricia Higham (Doug) and Sharon Downey; sons Richard (Agnes), Sean, Brendan (Gini), Brian (Alyssa) Downey; sister Ann Marie Hannon; grandchildren Caitlin Higham, Zoe, Oliver and Maya Downey; and beloved dog Flash.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 9th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 10th. Interment will follow at Forest Green Cemetery, Marlboro. In keeping with CDC guidelines, mask and social distancing are required. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved