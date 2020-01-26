|
|
Richard "Dick" Dyckman
Toms River - Richard "Dick" Dyckman of Toms River passed away January 25, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.
Richard was born Nov. 26, 1927 in Chicago, IL. , he was a World War II Army Veteran.
He worked for Bigelow and Karastan Carpets and was a regional sales representative until his retirement in 1992.
Richard was an avid and vocal Yankee and Giants fan for over 60 years. He loved traveling with his wife Kathryn while spending several winter months in Florida. His true love however was spending quality time with, and being surrounded by his close friends and family, along with watching sunsets from his deck overlooking the water.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Roy and Mercedes Dyckman, and his wife Kathryn.
Surviving are his daughters Anne Vesconi and her husband Jim, Janet Jetter and her husband Charles and his cherished 5 grandchildren, and 7 great children.
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of a private cremation. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020