Richard E. Confer
Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Richard Eugene Confer,83, of Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp., NJ died on Monday November 30, 2020 at his home. Richard was born in Lock Haven, PA and lived in Elizabeth, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twsp., NJ in 2003. He served his country in the USMC. Richard worked for United Airlines in Ramp Service for 43 years. He was a past President for IAM International Association of Machinists Local Lodge 914 and United Airlines Retirees. Richard was a member of the Men's Club, Toms River Elks and Lock Haven Moose.
Richard is predeceased by his parents James and Viola Confer.
Surviving is his wife Lena Confer of Berkeley Twsp., NJ; his children Stephen Cosolaro of Brick, NJ, Joseph Cosolaro of Bushkill, PA and Denise Walker of Toms River, NJ; his siblings Ernest Confer of VA, Robert Confer and his wife Ute of Seattle, WA, Doris Mackey of Beach Creek, PA and Helen Hillgus of Spring, TX; his sisiter-in-law Ellen Confer of Easton, PA; his eight Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday December 4, 2020 from 2-6pm with a Service at 4pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
.