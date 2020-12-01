1/1
Richard E. Confer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Confer

Berkeley Twsp., NJ - Richard Eugene Confer,83, of Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twsp., NJ died on Monday November 30, 2020 at his home. Richard was born in Lock Haven, PA and lived in Elizabeth, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twsp., NJ in 2003. He served his country in the USMC. Richard worked for United Airlines in Ramp Service for 43 years. He was a past President for IAM International Association of Machinists Local Lodge 914 and United Airlines Retirees. Richard was a member of the Men's Club, Toms River Elks and Lock Haven Moose.

Richard is predeceased by his parents James and Viola Confer.

Surviving is his wife Lena Confer of Berkeley Twsp., NJ; his children Stephen Cosolaro of Brick, NJ, Joseph Cosolaro of Bushkill, PA and Denise Walker of Toms River, NJ; his siblings Ernest Confer of VA, Robert Confer and his wife Ute of Seattle, WA, Doris Mackey of Beach Creek, PA and Helen Hillgus of Spring, TX; his sisiter-in-law Ellen Confer of Easton, PA; his eight Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday December 4, 2020 from 2-6pm with a Service at 4pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
04:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved