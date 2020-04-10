|
|
Richard Eckert
Manchester Twp. - Richard Eckert, 85, of Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, and resided in Secaucus, NJ, Toms River, NJ, Jackson Twp., NJ, and South Carolina prior to settling in Manchester Twp., 12 years ago.
Richard was a United States Veteran serving in the Army during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, Richard was employed as a Chief Lineman for 21 years with PSE& G. He was also the co-proprietor, along with his cousin, John Stalknecht, of Dolan's Bar and Grill, West New York, NJ.
Richard was a communicant of St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Toms River, NJ.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus council 6201, Jackson Twp., and served as a volunteer Fireman with the Jackson Mills, Station 54, Fire Department, Jackson Twp.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Edna Eckert; his sister, Catherine Eckert; his daughter, Deborah Thiemer; and by his son, Thomas Eckert. He is survived by his wife, Frances Eckert; his son, Richard Eckert and Karen Prevost; his daughters, Suzanne Eckert, and Donna Marie DeMaio and her husband, Michael; his daughter-in-law, Michelle Eckert; his 8 grandchildren, John Robert Van Ness, Tara Jean Van Ness, Julieanna Slezak and her husband, Richard, Jacquelin Bortnowski and her husband, Stanley, Jennifer Shabunia and her husband, Tony, Christopher DeMaio and his wife, Tracey, and Thomas Eckert, and Joseph Prosniewski; and by his 9 great grandchildren, Isabella Van Ness, Christopher Colwell, Jr., McKenzie, Madison, and Morgan Slezak, Allison, and Anthony Shabunia, Scarlett Joy Bartnowski, and Jack Miller DeMaio.
Due to the current CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020