Richard Emil Tobias, Sr
Little Silver - Richard Emil Tobias Sr, age 67, of Little Silver passed away on January 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
Richard was born in Newark. He went to school in Colonia and Little Silver. He graduated from Red Bank High School in 1971. He was an avid swimmer and participated with the swim team. He was also a lifeguard for many years where he met his wife. He worked for Bendix during his younger years and was a volunteer member of the Rumson Fire Department before becoming a Rumson Police officer in 1982. He was promoted to chief in 2006 and retired in 2012. Richard loved riding his Harley, going to AC, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Richard was predeceased by his wife Jenifer, his son Adam, his parents Marion and Emil Tobias, his in laws Gloria and Herbert Bush, his brother in law Herbert Bush (Skipper).
Richard leaves behind his children, Alicia and her husband Adam, Richard Jr. and his wife Heather, his grandsons Richard Emil Tobias III (Richie) and John Herbert Tobias (Jack), his step-grandchildren Daniel and Eleese Smith, his sister Suzanne Tobias, and his sister-in law Bonnie Ciambrone. His nieces and nephews, Justin and Brian Maurer, Anthony and Anna Ciambrone, Joseph and Liz Ciambrone, Olivia and Cecilla Ciambrone, Joseph James Ciambrone (JJ). He will be missed by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery of Middletown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020