Fort Myers, FL - Richard F. Campbell, age 81, passed away suddenly in Fort Myers, FL, on Wednesday, February 13,2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and most recently resided in Whiting and Ocean Twp., NJ. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Jacqueline Moura, of NJ. He was a loving father to his children and their spouses, Jill and Stephen Pieraccini of NY, Scott and Heidi Campbell of PA and Susan Moura, daughter of Jacqueline of NJ. He was a cherished G-pop of Julia, Emily, Jayna, Kate and Stephen. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers and a sister. Richard proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. he was a Life member of Neptune , NJ VFW Post and Point Pleasant, NJ VFW Post 4715. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 346 in Neptune, NJ , Asbury/Wall Elks Lodge Post 128; Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge Post 1297 in FL and the Disabled American Vets. Richard worked for Western Electric in Union, NJ and Lucent Technologies in Bethlehem, PA. After 37 years, he retired to Whiting, NJ. Visitation will be held Thurs., February 21,2019 from 3pm-7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 1pm chapel service will be held Friday, February 22,2019 at Brigadier General Willian C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019