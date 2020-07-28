Richard F. Fass
Manasquan - Richard F. Fass, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.
He is survived by his loving wife Margaret (nee Stadler) Fass; his loving daughters and their spouses Laura and Mike Galos of Wall and Robyn and Robert Barber of Browns Mills. Rich was the grandfather of 6. He is also survived by a sister Elaine Bausch and her husband Larry of Allentown, PA and a "sister-in-law" Margaret Barbour.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6pm - 8pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family or read full obituary please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
.