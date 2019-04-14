|
Richard Foerster
Bayville - Richard Foerster, 95, of Bayville, NJ, passed away peacefully at Brandywine Senior Living Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Clemens and Olive (Chambers) Foerster, and lived in Bayville, NJ, since 1990. Richard graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology (BSCE) and was employed by Greely and Hansen for 41 years, 20 years as a senior partner. He was a member of many professional associations. Richard was an avid golfer, sang in a Barbershop quartet and chorus, and attained his pilot's license. He and his late wife Lillian both loved to travel and go to the theater. Family was the center of Richard's life and he will be dearly missed.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lillian O'Neill Foerster. He is survived by his devoted children: son Phil (and Doreen), and daughters Judi and Barb; and grandchildren Jeff (and Paula), Carolyn (and David), Kristin (and Jason), Jeremy (and Jennifer), Kerrie, Darcy, and Kyle (and Amanda). Richard is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Samantha, Joseph, Jacob, Madison, Ava, Bryson, Addison, Kelson, Charlotte, and Easton.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brandywine Senior Living in Toms River, NJ, and Grace Hospice of Edison, NJ.
Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at 1 PM, at St. Elisabeth's Chapel-by-the-Sea, 5 Third Avenue, Ortley Beach, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to: or , Greater NJ Chapter https://alz.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019