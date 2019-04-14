Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
For more information about
Richard Foerster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Elisabeth's Chapel-by-the-Sea
5 Third Avenue
Ortley Beach, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Foerster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Foerster


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Foerster Obituary
Richard Foerster

Bayville - Richard Foerster, 95, of Bayville, NJ, passed away peacefully at Brandywine Senior Living Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Clemens and Olive (Chambers) Foerster, and lived in Bayville, NJ, since 1990. Richard graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology (BSCE) and was employed by Greely and Hansen for 41 years, 20 years as a senior partner. He was a member of many professional associations. Richard was an avid golfer, sang in a Barbershop quartet and chorus, and attained his pilot's license. He and his late wife Lillian both loved to travel and go to the theater. Family was the center of Richard's life and he will be dearly missed.

Richard was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Lillian O'Neill Foerster. He is survived by his devoted children: son Phil (and Doreen), and daughters Judi and Barb; and grandchildren Jeff (and Paula), Carolyn (and David), Kristin (and Jason), Jeremy (and Jennifer), Kerrie, Darcy, and Kyle (and Amanda). Richard is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Samantha, Joseph, Jacob, Madison, Ava, Bryson, Addison, Kelson, Charlotte, and Easton.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brandywine Senior Living in Toms River, NJ, and Grace Hospice of Edison, NJ.

Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at 1 PM, at St. Elisabeth's Chapel-by-the-Sea, 5 Third Avenue, Ortley Beach, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to: or , Greater NJ Chapter https://alz.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now