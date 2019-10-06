|
Richard Forrest Williamson
Brick - Richard Forrest Williamson, 97 of Brick, passed away October 3rd at Ocean Medical Center. Born with resilience and determination, he taught himself what he needed to know. He was born in Camden, traveled extensively, living six decades on the same street in Laurelton.
He served proudly in the U.S. Navy, in Cuba, and San Diego, CA. He worked as an industrial arts teacher and supervisor for the Freehold Regional School District. He also served as Board President for the Brick Township Board of Education. He loved his Scottish roots, and supported his brother Masons at Durand Lodge in Point Pleasant Beach. For many years, he was the organizer for the New Jersey Kilties for the Burns Night Supper. In the summers, he was proud to work as a blacksmith for Allaire State Park.
Richard was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Doris Bruckler Williamson. He is survived by his companion Sue, David F. Williamson, and Grace and Mark Haviland, of Brick, and three grandchildren, Evan, Claire and Ava. A viewing will be held Monday at Colonial Funeral Home, Route 88, in Brick (2-4pm, 7-9pm). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made (payable to Holly Assembly): Holly Assembly 56 (Rainbow Girls); 1450 Viola Court; Brick, NJ 08724, or the . He will be remembered in services at All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head on Tuesday at 10:30am (park in municipal lot), and interred with honors at 1pm, the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., (near Arneytown Road), in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019