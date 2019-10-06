Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Richard Williamson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
350 Province Line Rd.
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Forrest Williamson


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Forrest Williamson Obituary
Richard Forrest Williamson

Brick - Richard Forrest Williamson, 97 of Brick, passed away October 3rd at Ocean Medical Center. Born with resilience and determination, he taught himself what he needed to know. He was born in Camden, traveled extensively, living six decades on the same street in Laurelton.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy, in Cuba, and San Diego, CA. He worked as an industrial arts teacher and supervisor for the Freehold Regional School District. He also served as Board President for the Brick Township Board of Education. He loved his Scottish roots, and supported his brother Masons at Durand Lodge in Point Pleasant Beach. For many years, he was the organizer for the New Jersey Kilties for the Burns Night Supper. In the summers, he was proud to work as a blacksmith for Allaire State Park.

Richard was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Doris Bruckler Williamson. He is survived by his companion Sue, David F. Williamson, and Grace and Mark Haviland, of Brick, and three grandchildren, Evan, Claire and Ava. A viewing will be held Monday at Colonial Funeral Home, Route 88, in Brick (2-4pm, 7-9pm). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made (payable to Holly Assembly): Holly Assembly 56 (Rainbow Girls); 1450 Viola Court; Brick, NJ 08724, or the . He will be remembered in services at All Saints Episcopal Church in Bay Head on Tuesday at 10:30am (park in municipal lot), and interred with honors at 1pm, the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd., (near Arneytown Road), in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now