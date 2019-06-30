|
Richard George Holst
Barnegat - Richard George Holst, 71 of Barnegat passed away on June 29, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin with his family by his side. Richard was born in Newark and raised in Brick, NJ. He was a graduate of Brick High School in 1966. While in high school Richard became interested in HAM radios and was a lifetime member of the ARRL. Richard was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and served aboard the USS Nautilus along with his two brothers for about 6 months before being stationed on the USS Whale. After his military service, Richard began his 40-year career with AT&T, starting as a radio technician and retiring as a Systems Manager. Richard married his wife Cynthia A Applegate on June 24, 1972. Richard sang in barbershop choruses for over 44 years. He sang for the Oceanaires, Barnegat Bay Tone and the Atlantic City Boardwalk Chorus as well as two quartets On Key and the Sound Magic. Richard was a 15-year member of the Durand Masonic Lodge #179, Point Pleasant. He was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason by his son. Richard enjoyed gardening and yard work and was very proud of his woodworking abilities to make the gavels for many members of the lodge.
Richard was predeceased by his parents George and Irma Holst; a brother George W. Holst; a sister Carol A Fredett. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years Cynthia Holst of Barnegat; his loving son and daughter-in-law Richard William Holst and his wife Stacy of Freehold; his loving daughter and son-in-law Melissa Marie Grispart and her husband Gregory of Manahawkin. Richard is also survived by his four cherished grandchildren Bridget Elise and John (Jack) Golden, Richard Harold, and Alexandra Karyn Holst; a beloved brother Robert F Holst and his wife Gale of Newark, DE, and sister-in-law Jacqueline F Holst of Maine.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019