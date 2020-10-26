Richard Goldman
Eatontown - Richard Goldman (known as Rich or Richie by many), 83 of Eatontown, died Saturday in Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Richard was a Hairdresser back in his early days. He was called Mr. Tory while working in Mr. Tony Salon in Deal. Later worked as a Car Salesman, went on to be a School Bus Driver after finally retiring. He enjoyed being home watching sports or reading a good book and being home with Donna (Long Time Partner) and their cats. While in the Service he was involved in the U2 FHS over USSR during the Cold War.
Surviving are Donna Wuest of Eatontown where they lived; his daughters Tracey Jones and her husband Alan Jones, Leslie Goldman; his grandson Matt Jones and great grandson Anthony Jones. Predeceased are his parents Arthur L. Goldman Sr., Virginia E. Byrne Goldman, two brothers Arthur Goldman and Phillip Goldman.
Richard will be remembered by many. (To the World you may be one person, but to me you are the World) Donna Wuest - I Love You and I will Miss You so much - won't be the same without you. I Love you.
Visitation will be held 9:00 am at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue Long Branch followed by a 10:00 am Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch. Interment will be in Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, 4201 Highway 33, Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
