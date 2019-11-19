|
Richard H. Ford
Formally of Keansburg - Richard Hugh Ford, 73, formally of Keansburg, passed away on Saturday, November 16th, at home in Pennsylvania. He was born in Newark, lived most of his life in Keansburg, prior to moving to PA. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. After the service he worked as a draftsman for Bethlaham Steel for many years and was also the owner/ operator of Bay Painting. He was a member of the Keansburg American Legion Post 273 and his family will always remember his for his love to paint. Richard was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Ford. He is survived by a his three daughters and sons in-law, Carrie Guimes (Matt), Michele Ford (Pete), and Sheryl Ford(Greg); a brother and sister in-law, Michael and Carolyn Ford; four grandchildren, Lukas, Lena, and Liam Guimes, Aiden Hansen and Logan Oliva; and his niece and nephew, Kelley and Steven Ford; his companion and her children Kathy O'Connor, Rosie Geiger and Katie Eskandarian. The family will be having a memorial mass on Friday, November 22, at 11am, at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. Cremation was private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019