Richard H. Grubaugh
Sea Girt - Richard H. Grubaugh, 85 of Sea Girt passed away Thursday, October 16, 2019 at his home with his devoted wife at his side.
Born in St. John's, Michigan Richard had spent his childhood in St. Charles. He was a graduate of Central Michigan College and went on to graduate from Indiana University Law School. He married Mary Francis Howard in 1960 and they started their family in Ferndale Michigan. They later moved to Indianapolis Indiana and Cherry Hill New Jersey, before moving to Sea Girt in 1973.
He had been employed as an Attorney for Standard Accident Insurance Company of Detroit, Reliance Insurance Company of Philadelphia, and at the time of his retirement he was with Prudential Property & Casualty Co., Holmdel.
Richard had been an active member of his community, serving on the Cherry Hill Board of Education. After moving to Sea Girt he joined the Sea Girt board of Education and was a member of the Sea Girt Town Council for several years. He also served on the Board of Trustees at Family Resource Associates, Shrewsbury.
Hunting and fishing were a part of Richard's childhood and he continued to enjoy fishing trips out on the Atlantic once moving to Sea Girt.
He was a Communicant of St. Mark's RC Church, Sea Girt.
He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Marjorie Ovendun Grubaugh and a brother Larry Grubaugh.
Surviving is his devoted wife Mary Howard Grubaugh, his children Richard "Rick" Grubaugh and wife Laurie of Rumson and their children Malen and Mara Grubaugh, Elizabeth Grubaugh of Tuxedo, NY and her children Vivian and Augustus Lown and Susan Grubaugh of Marblehead, MA
Visitation will be on Sunday October 20th, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, October 21st at 9:30 am at St Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt. Please go directly to the Church on Monday as there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Private Committal will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to one of the following organizations: Family Resource Associates, making possibilities for people with disabilities, frainc.org/donatenow or Visiting Nurse Association Health Group, vnahg.org/giving
Both of these associations have supported our family and we are forever grateful.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019