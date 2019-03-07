Services
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Belford - Richard H. Wilson, 53 of Belford, NJ passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ. He was born in Long Branch, NJ and resided in the shore area before moving to Belford in 1993.

Rick was the proprietor of Wilson Home Improvements in Belford for over 35 years. He was also a member of the Sons of the Legion Post #143, Highlands, NJ and volunteered many hours for the VFW Post #6902, Highlands. He also loved his fur babies and it would not be unusual for him to be seen rolling on the floor with all the cats; Suki, Milo, Chewy, Meanie, Lu, Dolly and Marlene.

Rick was pre-deceased by his step father, Frank McManus, and his grandparents, John & Margaret Dowd. He is survived by his wife of 26 years; Wendy (Smith) Wilson, daughters; Dr. Kimberlie Wilson & husband Justin Cowing of Henderson, NV and Angela Wilson & husband Rene Giorgis of Belford, his mother; Rita McManus of Matawan, his father; Richard Wilson, a sister; Margaret Wilson of Grafton, NY, a step brother, Robert McManus of Concordia, KS and PopPop to his precious grandsons, Jacob & Isaac Cowing along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives & friends are invited to call at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. at Central Ave. Atlantic Highlands, NJ on Friday from 5 - 8 PM and attend religious services at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA.org. All further services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
