Richard Harris Jr.
Richard Harris Jr.

Richard Harris Jr., 50, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Vineland, NJ He was born in Red Bank, NJ and graduated from Red Bank Regional High School. He was employed as a Laborer until a recent illness. Richard Loved Sports, Music and most of all his Family, A vivid storyteller and always the life of the party.

He is predeceased by his Mother Christine Crudup

He leaves to Cherish his memory his Father Richard Harris Sr. Siblings Eric "Manny" Harris(Jill), Gayle Harris-Spence(Larry), Angel Peace(James), Tiffany Harris, Tiffany Lassiter & Bernard Crudup Jr. His Children Eron Dotts, Rahmier Harris, Myasia Harris, Rashon Harris, Tahj Johnson-Harris and one soon to be grandchild. A host of Aunts, Uncles Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

The Services have been entrusted to the Donato-Askew Memorial Home 364 Shrewsbury Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701, Telephone 1-732-383-5711, Donato_AskewMemorialhome@yahoo.com

The Family will hold a private Ceremony Please visit his memorial page to leave all expressions and condolences.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
