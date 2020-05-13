Richard Harrison Oliver



Ocean Grove - Our beloved father and grandfather, Richard Harrison Oliver, passed away surrounded by his children at home on May 10, 2020. He was 80 years old.



Born in Albany, NY and raised in Manasquan, NJ, he has lived in Ocean Grove, NJ for the past 25 years.



He spent 25 years as a cost analyst for Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, NJ, before retiring and starting a new phase of life with his wife and true love Franie. They started a new business venture serving as interim innkeepers, giving them the opportunity to travel and share new adventures until Franie's passing in 2002.



Richard is survived by his daughters; Sandra Oliver and her partner Aimee Sullivan, Karen Aumueller and her husband Brian Aumueller, and grandson Zachary Aumueller. He is also survived by his brothers; William Oliver and Edwin Oliver, and nephews; Kevin Oliver and Gary Oliver.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Visiting Angels, 62 Maple Avenue, Red Bank, NJ.



All services for Richard will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ.









