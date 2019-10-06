|
Richard Herbstman
Brick - Richard Herbstman, 59 of Brick passed away peacefully on Friday October 4, 2019 at home with his loving wife and dear friends by his side. Rich was born and raised in Flushing, NY. He was a graduate of Queens Boro Hill Hebrew School and Herricks High School, Queens. After high school Rich worked for 20 years as an IT technician for Verizon, retiring in 2018. Rich was an avid NY Mets, NY Jets and Brooklyn Nets fan. He enjoyed spending time with his wife Victoria going to the beach, apple and peach picking and walking through flea markets. They both loved listening to early rock and roll, jazz and blues music.
Rich was predeceased by his father Arthur Herbstman. He is survived by his devoted wife Victoria Walling-Herbstman of Brick formerly of Wall and his beloved mother Miriam Herbstman of Hartsdale, NY. Rich is also survived by his loving sisters and their spouses Lee and Les Lew of Yonkers, NY and Robin and Paul Hockroth of Bronx, NY; his three nephews Benjamin Lew and his wife Alexis Delaney, Michael Lew and Jason Hockroth; a niece Audrey Lew and numerous cousins and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday October 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. Cremation will be private. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019