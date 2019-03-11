Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph's RC Church
685 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hernon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hernon Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Hernon Jr. Obituary
Richard Hernon Jr.

Toms River - Richard Francis Hernon Jr., age 38, of Toms River passed away Thursday, March 7 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. He was born in Toms River and has lived here his whole life.

He was strongly devoted to the work of the Franciscan Friars. Richard was a true renaissance man, enjoying many different activities and hobbies. He enjoyed Jiu Jitsu, running, writing, dogs, doing various types of research and building things. He also enjoyed helping others and could be found delivering food to the poor.

He is predeceased by his father, Richard F. Hernon Sr.; Richard is survived by his mother, Jane Hernon; his brothers, Robert Nagel and his wife Melissa and Patrick Hernon and his wife, Katie; his sister, Elizabeth Huber and her husband Chris and his nephews, Max and Jack Nagel. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Monday 4-8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday 12pm at St. Joseph's RC Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Friars 40 Franciscan Way Garrison, NY 10524 or Suicide Prevention 50 Broadway, FL 19, NY, NY 10004. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now