|
|
Richard Hernon Jr.
Toms River - Richard Francis Hernon Jr., age 38, of Toms River passed away Thursday, March 7 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. He was born in Toms River and has lived here his whole life.
He was strongly devoted to the work of the Franciscan Friars. Richard was a true renaissance man, enjoying many different activities and hobbies. He enjoyed Jiu Jitsu, running, writing, dogs, doing various types of research and building things. He also enjoyed helping others and could be found delivering food to the poor.
He is predeceased by his father, Richard F. Hernon Sr.; Richard is survived by his mother, Jane Hernon; his brothers, Robert Nagel and his wife Melissa and Patrick Hernon and his wife, Katie; his sister, Elizabeth Huber and her husband Chris and his nephews, Max and Jack Nagel. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Monday 4-8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday 12pm at St. Joseph's RC Church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Friars 40 Franciscan Way Garrison, NY 10524 or Suicide Prevention 50 Broadway, FL 19, NY, NY 10004. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019