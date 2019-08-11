Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Corky" Hight Ii


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Corky" Hight Ii Obituary
Richard "Corky" Hight II

Toms River - Richard "Corky" Hight II, 59, of Toms River, passed away August 6, 2019. Born in Red Bank, NJ, he lived in Middletown, NJ, before moving to the Toms River area 25 years ago. Richard attended Monmouth University, and Kean University where he would receive a double master's in public health. He later became a teacher in the Lakewood public school system. Richard is pre-deceased his loving mother Mary Jane Hight. He is survived by his loving father Richard Sr., and his aunt Florence Hight. Arrangements are under the supervision of "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now