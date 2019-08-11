|
|
Richard "Corky" Hight II
Toms River - Richard "Corky" Hight II, 59, of Toms River, passed away August 6, 2019. Born in Red Bank, NJ, he lived in Middletown, NJ, before moving to the Toms River area 25 years ago. Richard attended Monmouth University, and Kean University where he would receive a double master's in public health. He later became a teacher in the Lakewood public school system. Richard is pre-deceased his loving mother Mary Jane Hight. He is survived by his loving father Richard Sr., and his aunt Florence Hight. Arrangements are under the supervision of "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals. Condolences can be sent to: carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019