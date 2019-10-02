|
|
Richard I. Rider
Lakehurst - Richard I. Rider, 70, of Lakehurst died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Richard worked for the Department of Public Works, Manchester Twp. for many years before retiring. Born in North Bergen, he was raised in Jersey City before moving to Lakehurst 43 years ago. Richard served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Richard was a life member of the Whiting Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Station 33. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed woodworking. Richard was predeceased by his brother James Rider. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Sloan Rider, his son Scott Rider of Lakehurst, 3 sisters Nancy Vlearbone of Rossville, GA, Carol Buncie and her husband, Roy of Jersey City, Elaine Maloney and her husband, Frank of Rossville, GA, and his sister-in-law Patricia Rider of Jackson. A celebration of his life will be held 6pm Friday, October 4th at Whiting Volunteer Fire Company, 120 Lacey Rd., Whiting. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Whiting Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 93, Whiting, NJ 08759. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019