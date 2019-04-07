|
|
Dr. Richard J. Brown
Aberdeen - Dr. Richard J Brown MD, JD, FCLM, 84, of Aberdeen, NJ passed away Sunday, March 31st, at home with his family by his side. Richard was born in Haddonfield, NJ on January 2, 1935, a son of the late Kathleen (Johnston) and Curtis Brown. Dr. Brown served our country as a Captain in the United States Army at Fort Stewart, Georgia as a Pediatrician. He then moved to Aberdeen and has lived there for over 50 years. He later went on to receive his law degree from Seton Hall University. He spent many years in Research and Development in Medical Legal Affairs for Block Drug Company in Jersey City. He was President of the Board of Education in Matawan/Aberdeen in the 70's for many years. He was a Indian Guides Chief of the Hopi Tribe of Monmouth County and also volunteered his time with the South Aberdeen First Aid Squad as a first aid teacher.
Richard is survived by his wife Glenna Neal Brown; by a daughter, Nina, wife of James Colabelli; a son,David Brown and four cherished grandchildren Cara and James Colabelli and Isabella and Gabriel Brown. Richard is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth Demiao. He is predeceased by his first wife Janice Brown and two sons Steven and Garrett.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held Sunday April 14, 2019 from 12-4 pm at MJ'S at the Buttonwood on Route 34, Matawan NJ. In lieu of flowers donations Hazlet, Aberdeen, Matawan (HAM) Therapeutic Recreation Program, Check to HAM Parents at HAM Program 24 Red Coach Lane, Holmdel NJ 07733. To leave a message of sympathy, please visit, www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019