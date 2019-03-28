|
Richard J. Buzby Sr.
Little Egg Harbor - BUZBY, RICHARD J. SR., 84, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Vineland Veteran's Memorial Home, Vineland, N.J. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a butcher for Acme Markets, in Tuckerton. Richard was a Charter Member of Tuckerton First Aid Squad. He was a member of Sextant Lodge, Scottish Rite Consistory and Shriner, Little Egg Harbor Twp. Planning Board, and Committeeman in the mid 1980s. He owned Stage Coach Road Stables, Little Egg Harbor.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Margaret Buzby, brothers Raymond C. Jr., Harry C., and Charles E. He is survived by his son Chief Richard J. Buzby Jr. and wife Nancy, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., daughter Dr. Deborah Buzby-Cope, and husband David, of Bass River Township, N.J., step sisters Joanne Burd and husband Larry of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Ruthanne Allman of AZ and sister-in-law Joan Buzby of Absecon NJ. grandchildren Dr. Amy Buzby-Grady-Troia and husband Evan of TN., A1C Lucas Buzby, Nikita Cope, Liam Buzby, and AB Logan Buzby, great-granddaughter Isabell Grady-Troia, along with several nephews and nieces and many good friends. Now he can ride his horse into the sunset.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his memory to Oasis Animal Sanctuary, 698 Central Ave., Franklinville, N.J., 08322. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Mar. 28, 2019