Richard J. Doyle
Ocean Township - Richard J. Doyle, 85 passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. He was born and raised in Long Beach, NY, where he met and married his wife, Barbara. After raising their family in this beloved beach town, Richard retired and they opted for a more relaxed life, in the scenic mountains of Hobart, NY. In 2017, they relocated to Ocean Township, NJ to be closer to their daughter and her family.
Richard served his country with honor and pride in the US Marine Corps from 1953-1956, often stating, "Once a Marine, always a Marine." After his service, Richard worked most of his life as an electrician, and later as a code enforcement officer and fire inspector. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 25.
Richard was a dedicated volunteer firefighter for 58 years. He served as 1st Assistant Chief of the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2 and was a member of the Hobart Volunteer Fire Department. Richard was a mentor to many young firefighters and was an Advisor for the Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department Explorer program. He coached roller hockey for several years, and then co-founded the Long Beach Ice Hockey Association, coaching it's first intermediate team, in addition to coaching the Long Beach High School ice hockey team. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and boating. Richard was a loyal fan of the NY Rangers and NY Giants. He loved his dogs, Bear and Buddy, and most recently relished weekly visits from therapy dog, Bitsey, of Caregiver Canines. Richard was proud of his Irish heritage, but most proud of his family. He treasured his family above all and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
He is the son of the late William Doyle, Sr and Lucy Doyle. Richard was predeceased by his brother William Doyle, Jr, his sister Dolores Sardo and his brother-in-law Joseph Hyams. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Barbara, and his four adoring children, daughter Rosanne Ryan and husband Jack of Avon by the Sea, NJ, daughter Noreen Klaess and husband Francis of Rockville Centre, NY, son William and wife Alison Kerr of Forest Hills, NY and son John and husband Sean Brown of Portland, Oregon. He is also survived by his cherished granddaughters Kelly and Colleen Ryan, Chloe and Daisy Klaess, Ella Doyle and Dakota Hufford Brown, great granddaughter Rowan, sister-in-law Janet Katz, brother-in-law Arthur Hyams and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation will be private for the immediate family. Burial to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date for extended family and friends. For condolences to the family, and more information, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Richard's memory to Caregiver Canines at caregivercanines.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.