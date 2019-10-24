Resources
October 19, 1929-October 21, 2019

Formerly of Pittsburgh and Long Beach Island. Following a tragic fall on October 7, 2019. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Emilie and his grandson Brenden Patrick O'Donnell. Survived by his companion Betty Engelke of Medford NJ. Also survived by his four children Mark (Kelly), Richard J. 3rd (Wendy), Kevin (Liz), and Muffin Larsen (Pete) and his 10 grandchildren Reilly, Tommy, Molly O'Donnell; Corey (Rick) Hendrick, Kelli, and Joey O'Donnell, Chelsea Brogan and Michael Ballard; Alexandra (Nick) Nevins, and Kendall O'Donnell; Ryan and Caroline Larsen. Great-grandson Bowen Hendrick. Step-grandchildren Carson and Everly Ballard. Dick was a Graduate of Seton Hall University and Corporal in the U.S. Army. Dick was well known along the East Coast as an accomplished Lightning and Flying Scot skipper winning many regattas and local races. He enjoyed golfing with his many friends and family and often shot his age in later years! He enjoyed a good Martini and often had his "Sluetage" with his "Dervage" while telling stories. Life long member of Spray Beach Yacht Club. He was very proud of his fishing boat "Y Knot". He will be greatly missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Please raise a glass and make a toast in his honor. Kindly make donations to . Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
