Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Palmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Palmer Obituary
Richard J. Palmer

Millstone Township - Richard J. Palmer, 70 of Millstone Township, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home. Born in Neptune Township, he was a lifelong resident of Millstone Township.

Mr. Palmer was employed by the County of Monmouth for 42 years, working for the road department and reclamation center prior to retiring eight years ago.

Mr. Palmer was a member and former elder of the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone; and a past volunteer for the Millstone Township Fire Department. He also was a former Assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Millstone Township.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed his trips to the casinos.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles R. and Anna Bahm Palmer; and his siblings, Frank L. Palmer, Charles Palmer, Norman Palmer, Mary Summer, William F. Palmer, and Madelyn P. Gilbert.

Surviving are two sisters, Emma Palmer, Millstone Township, and Elizabeth McCabe, Jackson Township; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone, 211 Millstone Road, Perrineville, NJ 08535 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Church cemetery. Donations in his memory to the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -