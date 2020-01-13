|
Richard J. Palmer
Millstone Township - Richard J. Palmer, 70 of Millstone Township, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home. Born in Neptune Township, he was a lifelong resident of Millstone Township.
Mr. Palmer was employed by the County of Monmouth for 42 years, working for the road department and reclamation center prior to retiring eight years ago.
Mr. Palmer was a member and former elder of the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone; and a past volunteer for the Millstone Township Fire Department. He also was a former Assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, Millstone Township.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed his trips to the casinos.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles R. and Anna Bahm Palmer; and his siblings, Frank L. Palmer, Charles Palmer, Norman Palmer, Mary Summer, William F. Palmer, and Madelyn P. Gilbert.
Surviving are two sisters, Emma Palmer, Millstone Township, and Elizabeth McCabe, Jackson Township; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone, 211 Millstone Road, Perrineville, NJ 08535 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Church cemetery. Donations in his memory to the United Presbyterian Church of Millstone would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020