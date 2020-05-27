Richard J. Piscal
Richard J. Piscal passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born August 19,1936 in Jersey City before moving to Toms River. After graduating St Peter's College he married his wife, Nina and was commissioned into the United States Army. He served proudly as an MP commander at Checkpoint Charlie guarding the Berlin Wall in West Berlin, Germany. Upon returning home, he began his teaching career in Jersey City before moving to Toms River in 1965 where he was hired as an English teacher and football coach at Toms River High School.
He soon rose to the position of supervisor of the English department in 1967 at High Schools South and North and then Assistant Principal at High School South in1969. In 1978 he was named the first Principal of the soon to be built High School East where he oversaw the building, staffing and planning of the school for its opening in September 1979. He was always proud to be the Original Raider. He was a long time member of the TRCC and the Toms River Elks Lodge. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Paulina (Billy) Piscal. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marian Nina Valeo Piscal; His brother Judge Francis Piscal and his wife Peggy; his brother in law Bruno
Valeo Jr.; his 3 adoring children and their spouses; Col. (R) Richard G. Piscal and his wife Theresa, Jennifer Piscal Lukshis and her husband Pete, Laura McDermott and her husband Michael; 7 grandchildren; Hayden Piscal Howell and her husband Andy, Jake Piscal and his fiancé Lauren Tejada, Danielle Piscal, Peter Lukshis, Tommy McDermott, Mikey McDermott, and Sarah McDermott; 2 great grandchildren Charlie and Elizabeth Howell as well as his loving nieces and nephews and many dear family and friends.
Services will be planned for a later date. Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
To honor the memory of Richard and his service in the United States Army we are requesting donations be made in his name to Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151 or online at hopeforthewarriors.org or Toms River Elks, 600 Washington St., Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.