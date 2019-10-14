Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
(732) 928-0032
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Aloysius RC Church
Jackson, NJ
Richard J. Sarraf Obituary
Richard J. Sarraf

Jackson, NJ - Richard J. Sarraf, 70, of Jackson, NJ passed away suddenly on October 11,2019. Born in Washington, DC, he lived in Staten Island and Brooklyn NY before moving to Jackson 45 years ago. He was a US Airforce Veteran of Vietnam and worked as a mechanic for various companies including UNEX Conveying System in Jackson, NJ. He was a parishioner of St. Aloysius RC Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 504 Jackson, and the Harley Owners Group, HOG, of Ocean County.

Predeceased by his mother Irene and sister Deborah.

Surviving is his loving wife Linda (Nasto); his father Fouad of Port St. Lucie, FL. Proud father to three daughters and their spouses Melissa and Wayne Lehto of Lanoka Harbor, Meredith and Christopher Yannon of Jupiter, FL and Cassandra Sarraf of Jackson, NJ. He was a beloved pop-pop to Gabriella, Adrianna, Julianna, Jace, Charlie, Kade, Amara, and Grant. He also leaves behind three brothers Paul, Joseph, and Ronald and a sister Victoria Volkman as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 3-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals DeBow Chapel 150 West Veterans Hwy. Jackson, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday October 18, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Aloysius RC Church, Jackson, NJ. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
